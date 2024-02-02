Heroic locals rescue driver seconds before fiery explosion

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic rescue unfolded on the night of January 31, when a vehicle crashed into a high-voltage electricity pole and burst into flames on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 15, East Pattaya. The driver, Wirat Thongkham, was trapped inside the burning car. Locals and rescuers rushed to the scene, managing to pull Wirat out seconds before the vehicle exploded.







The Nongprue Municipality’s fire fighting team worked for over thirty minutes to control the blaze, successfully containing the fire and averting further damage. However, the vehicle was completely destroyed, and local electrical and communication lines were damaged, causing a power outage.

Ong-art Kwanthong, one of the rescuers told reporters that they broke the car’s windows to pull Wirat out just before the vehicle erupted in flames. Wirat was transported to Banglamung Hospital for urgent medical attention. The incident remains under investigation.































