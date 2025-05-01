Heroic driver sacrifices truck to save lives after brake failure in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic accident was narrowly averted in Pattaya when a six-wheeled water delivery truck suffered sudden brake failure and the quick-thinking driver made a split-second decision to crash into a utility pole rather than endanger others.

The incident occurred at the entrance of Soi Sukhumvit 89 (also known as Soi Thung Klom Tanman), Nongprue, East Pattaya. The Isuzu truck, loaded with water and weighing four tons, lost control and slammed into a high-voltage power pole. The front of the vehicle was completely wrecked.







Inside the truck, 35-year-old driver Thanapon was found with only minor injuries. He remained at the scene and cooperated fully with police. Nearby, a road sign was knocked over, a CCTV pole was damaged, and an electrical control box was hit.

The accident happened during a heavy traffic period. Local police and rescue officials worked quickly to manage traffic congestion while investigating the crash.



Thanapon explained that he had just delivered water to a customer and was exiting Sukhumvit 89 when the brakes failed. With cars stopped ahead of him, he had two choices: crash into them or divert. He chose to steer into the utility pole to prevent a serious accident on the main Sukhumvit Road. “If I hadn’t swerved, I could have plowed into traffic on Sukhumvit and seriously injured someone,” he said.

Police from Nongprue Station are now reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to finalize the accident report.

































