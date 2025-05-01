Drunken Belgian tourist wreaks havoc in Pattaya convenience store, pays 35,000 baht in damages

PATTAYA, Thailand – A drunken outburst by a 25-year-old Belgian man caused chaos inside a convenience store in Soi Naklua 16, Pattaya-Naklua Road. The incident ended with police intervention and a hefty fine.

The tourist, later identified as Mr. Mustafa, was reportedly intoxicated when he entered the store and began behaving erratically. He knocked over more than ten bottles of wine, smashing them, and bizarrely poured soft drinks over his own head. Startled staff and customers called local authorities for help.







Police quickly arrived at the scene and took Mr. Mustafa into custody to sober up. He was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Once sober, Mr. Mustafa agreed to fully compensate the store for the damages, paying a total of 35,000 baht.

The store owner accepted the payment and declined to pursue further legal action. Both parties parted ways peacefully following the settlement.

































