Rising violence in Pattaya leaves expats on edge, some rethinking life in the city

PATTAYA, Thailand – A surge in daily violent incidents in Pattaya is casting a long shadow over the city’s once-carefree image, prompting alarm among expat residents and forcing many to reconsider their long-term plans in the region. What was once a haven of sun, sand, and nightlife is now increasingly associated with altercations, assaults, and late-night chaos.

From bar brawls involving intoxicated tourists to petty disputes escalating into violent confrontations, the frequency of these incidents is unsettling both locals and foreigners alike. The recent case of a Hungarian tourist who was injured after allegedly refusing to pay for drinks and entertainment at a cannabis bar is just the latest in a string of concerning headlines.







“The daily violence has made tourists double think where they want to go on holiday,” said one long-term resident who has lived in Pattaya for seven years. “The uptake in daily violence has had me double think why I am staying amongst violent tourists. I live outside the city to be safe.”

For many expats, particularly those who once embraced Pattaya’s blend of affordability and tropical lifestyle, the shift in the city’s atmosphere is pushing them to seek more peaceful alternatives—either by relocating to quieter nearby towns like Rayong or Hua Hin, or by returning to their home countries altogether.

While local authorities continue to emphasize security measures and tourist policing, many believe deeper societal and regulatory reforms are needed to restore a sense of safety. Until then, the growing number of unsettling incidents is likely to keep Pattaya under critical scrutiny—not just from visitors, but from the very community that helped shape its international appeal.






































