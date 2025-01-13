Heroic American saves Pattaya woman attempting to jump from overpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – At around 5:30 PM on January 11, rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Pattaya police rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a woman attempting to jump from the pedestrian overpass near the entrance of Sukhumvit Soi 53.

At the scene, a 23-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Wi (pseudonym), was found crying uncontrollably and standing outside the railing of the overpass. She was heard expressing despair and saying she no longer wanted to live, causing alarm among onlookers. Rescue officials and bystanders tried to console her but were unsuccessful.



Mr. Joe, a 38-year-old American man in the vicinity, noticed the situation and acted heroically. He jumped in and managed to pull the woman back to safety. While successful, Mr. Joe sustained minor injuries to his leg after hitting a concrete edge during the rescue.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Joe shared that he had seen the young woman crying and was concerned she might harm herself. Despite his attempts to engage her in conversation, she remained unresponsive. He seized a moment when she was distracted to grab her and bring her back to safety.







Reports revealed that this was not the first time Ms. Wi had attempted to harm herself. On January 7, she had tried to jump from a five-story commercial building in Central Pattaya’s Town in Town area but was rescued by officials. Strikingly, she was wearing the same outfit on both occasions.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station have contacted the woman’s relatives to take her into close care. Authorities have also emphasized the importance of providing emotional support and mental health care to prevent further incidents.

































