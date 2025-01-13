Pattaya Beach operators call for parking policy adjustments

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel curve saw a significant influx of tourists, predominantly international visitors from Russia and Europe escaping the winter season during Children’s Day weekend on January 11-12.

During a survey of the area stretching from the hotel curve to Soi 4, the beach was lively with tourists enjoying sun loungers, Jet Ski rides, speedboats, and massage services. Most visitors were foreign tourists, particularly Russians traveling with their families. Meanwhile, Thai tourists accounted for only 10-20% of the visitors, preferring to participate in Children’s Day activities hosted by various public and private organizations elsewhere.



Local business operators, such as sun lounger and beach equipment rental providers, noted a significant improvement in customer numbers since November, primarily driven by international tourists. However, the lack of parking in the area, designated as a “no-parking zone” along the beachside road from Dusit Thani to Soi 4, discourages many Thai visitors. Thai families often opt for Jomtien Beach, where parking is more accessible.

Business operators in the area are appealing to local authorities to relax parking restrictions during holidays and festivals to accommodate more visitors. Although there are parking spaces available beyond Soi 4, these are often insufficient to meet the demand.



Overall, the weekend brought a positive boost to local businesses, with revenues noticeably higher than on regular weekdays. Many operators expressed optimism for continued growth, supported by Pattaya’s numerous monthly tourism promotion events.







































