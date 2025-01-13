Stepfather stabbed in head by stepson after argument over fried eggs in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police patrol unit and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation responded to a report of a violent altercation at a rental room in Soi Paniadchang 8, Central Pattaya, on January 12.

Upon arrival, officers found 36-year-old Krisada Matcha, the victim, running down the stairs seeking help, covered in blood, with a sharp knife lodged in his head. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Banglamung Hospital.



At the scene, police also found 35-year-old Sathaporn Chieaplaem, the stepson of the victim, waiting for questioning. Sathaporn was also injured, with blood on his head. He admitted to stabbing his stepfather, claiming he was attacked first. According to Sathaporn, the altercation began when his stepfather, Krisada, hit him with a soup bowl, causing a head injury. In a fit of rage, Sathaporn grabbed a sharp knife and stabbed his stepfather.

Sathaporn explained that the root cause of their frequent arguments was his dissatisfaction with his stepfather living with his mother. On the day of the incident, they had a heated argument over how to fry eggs, which escalated into violence.

Police have taken Sathaporn into custody for further questioning at Pattaya Police Station. Legal proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, the victim remains in the hospital under medical supervision, recovering from the injuries.







































