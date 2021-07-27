Heavy rains cause havoc on Pattaya roads

Heavy rains along the Eastern Seaboard during the past few weeks have caused many accidents on local roads and highways around Pattaya.

Visibility during thunderstorms is often reduced to zero and the roads become very slippery, making for extremely hazardous driving conditions.







On the night of July 24, two accidents were reported along Highway 36 near Khao Mai Kaew caused by heavy rains all evening.

The first was when a cement truck driven by Pracha Thinprasong, 27, lost control during the heavy rain and flipped onto its side and into the ditch running along the middle of the highway. Fortunately, the driver was unhurt.

The second accident occurred about one kilometer down the road just before the Covid-19 checkpoint set up to control cars leaving and entering Chonburi province.

A Toyota Vios had lost control and flipped onto its roof. After crawling out from his overturned car, a dazed Chaithawat Noorin, 41, said, “It was raining very hard and visibility was very poor. I did not see the orange-coloured barriers that were set up along the road leading up to the checkpoint and hit them at just the right angle that the force of the impact flipped my car upside down.”

He was also very lucky to walk away from the wreck with only minor injuries.



















