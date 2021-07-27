Pattaya supermarket employee killed on way to work

A Pattaya motorist speeding to work slammed into a power pole and died.

Sakchot Prayunwiwat, 25, died at the scene of the July 26 crash on Sukhumvit Road between Soi Chaiyapruek and Boonkanchanaram temple. His Nissan Cefiro was ripped in half by the force of the collision with the high-voltage pole and the body was trapped in the wreckage.







Nattawut Jankawe, a coworker at Makro Cash & Carry, was driving behind Sakchot on their way to work. He said Sakchot sped up to make the light at Soi Chaiyapruek and lost control on a rain-slicked curve, plowing into the pole.





















