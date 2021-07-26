Elderly foreigners living in Thailand will get priority vaccinations

From February 28 to July 25, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 15.9 million doses of vaccine. The CCSA has adjusted the priority group in the vaccination plan to those aged 60 and over and people with underlying medical conditions

AstraZeneca has assured Thai people that it can supply five to six million doses a month of its COVID-19 vaccine to the country as planned, despite the complicated production process

1.5 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States will arrive in Thailand this week. Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to six target groups including:

-Frontline medical personnel who treat and look after COVID-19 patients (as a booster dose)

– Adults aged over 60, people living with seven underlying conditions and pregnant women (Thai nationals)

-Foreigners in Thailand (elderly and people with underlying conditions are prioritized)

– People required to get vaccinated before going abroad (Students, athletes, diplomat, etc.)

– Related agencies for research (approved by the ethics committee)

– The Department of Disease Control reserved for outbreak

Foreign residents aged 60 and over ONLY (born in 1961 or before) residing in Bangkok and neighboring provinces (Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon) can now register for vaccination at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf…/viewform

The Center – Bangsue Grand Station also accepts limited walk-in registration for same-day vaccination for foreigners aged 75 and over between 09:00 – 16:00 daily

For foreign residents residing in other provinces, please contact provincial health authorities or your provincial hospitals or visit www.thailandintervac.com

Foreign nationals who are younger than 60 year old can register for vaccination at the end of this month or early next month

COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+15,376)

(NNT)




















