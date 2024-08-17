Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Pattaya, hindering traffic and inundating homes

Heavy rainfall battered Pattaya, Banglamung District, Chonburi, for over an hour, leading to widespread flooding as the drainage system was overwhelmed on the morning of August 17. Major roads, including Beach Road, Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo, the railway parallel road towards Wat Tham Samakkhee, and Sukhumvit Road, were submerged, making it difficult for small vehicles to navigate.







A local reporter surveyed the area around Khao Noi, where water from higher ground flooded residential homes. Motorcycles attempting to drive through the water were swept away by the strong currents, with some toppling over, while others were carried off by the floodwaters. On the railway parallel road in Soi Khao Talo, the water level was recorded at 30-50 centimeters, causing severe traffic congestion across all lanes and making it impossible for motorcycles and cars to pass.

Similarly, on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya Soi 87, large pools of water made it difficult for motorcyclists to travel. Pattaya city officials and local police were on-site, assisting residents and tourists throughout the flooding to ensure safety and traffic management. The flood water in most of the area receded after about an hour.





















































