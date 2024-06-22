Transport Ministry reviews toll rate hike postponement

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport is considering postponing a planned increase in toll rates on the Don Muang Tollway, with a possibility of reducing current fees instead. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has directed the Department of Highways to assess alternatives that would lower transportation expenses for motorists.

Under the original proposal, tolls on the Utraphimuk Expressway, which spans 21 kilometers from Bangkok’s Din Daeng area to the National Memorial in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district, were set to increase from 115 baht to 130 baht per trip this year. Don Muang Tollway Plc, which operates the expressway under a concession expiring in 2034, initially planned these adjustments.







The company had announced that starting December 22 this year, toll rates for four-wheeled vehicles would rise from 80 to 90 baht for the Din Daeng-Don Muang section and from 35 to 40 baht for the Don Muang-National Memorial section, effective until December 21, 2029. According to the agency, these changes align with periodic adjustments allowed every five years under the concession agreement.

As part of the concession agreement, which permits an additional increase in toll rates from 2029 to 2034, Suriya said the ministry is currently in discussions to evaluate the financial impact of the proposed new toll rates on commuters. The objective is to balance the imperative for infrastructure development with the need to maintain affordability for the public. (NNT)





































