New Prime Minister vows to lead with confidence

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed her gratitude to parliamentarians following her election as Thailand’s new prime minister, succeeding Srettha Thavisin after his removal by the Constitutional Court. During her address at Bangkok’s Voice Space Building, Paetongtarn acknowledged her predecessor’s efforts and underscored her readiness to undertake the responsibilities of her office, pending royal endorsement.







She conveyed her commitment to advancing Thailand’s development and improving the citizens’ quality of life. In discussions, she shared guidance received from her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who encouraged her to fully embrace her duties. Despite the pressures associated with her new role, Paetongtarn stated her confidence in her ability and her team’s support.

Reflecting on the transition of power, she detailed her immediate response to learning about Srettha’s ousting while returning from China, including consultations with him and party strategies to address the country’s needs. Paetongtarn’s leadership begins a major chapter in Thai politics, as she is expected to introduce new energy and perspectives to foster national stability and growth. (NNT)





































