Heavy rain and storm warning issued for Pattaya as strong monsoon sweeps Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya are being urged to prepare for days of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas after Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned of worsening weather conditions from May 14–18. The warning comes as a strengthening southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand combines with a powerful low-pressure system moving through the Bay of Bengal, increasing rainfall across much of the country, including eastern coastal provinces such as Chonburi.







Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and periods of intense rainfall are expected in Pattaya, Jomtien, Naklua, Huay Yai, Nongprue, and surrounding areas. Authorities are warning of possible flash floods, runoff, and water accumulation in low-lying urban zones and near waterways.

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate sharply. Waves in the Andaman Sea could reach 2–3 meters and rise above 3 meters during storms, while rough conditions are also forecast in the Gulf of Thailand. Small boats are advised to remain ashore, and all mariners are urged to avoid thunderstorm zones. The weather alert comes as Pattaya enters one of its wetter seasonal periods, when sudden tropical downpours, localized flooding, and strong coastal winds frequently disrupt traffic and beach activities.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also forecast to see widespread thunderstorms covering around 60% of the area, with heavy rain and strong winds in some districts.

Officials are advising the public to closely monitor updates from the Thai Meteorological Department and local emergency agencies throughout the week.

















































