Gov’t preps new measures for public debt

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced that the government is preparing to introduce new measures to address public debt and strengthen the agriculture sector. The prime minister will lead an economic cabinet meeting next week to discuss various assistance measures, including those for household debt relief.







Julapun highlighted the government’s efforts in exploring various sectors and mechanisms for targeted assistance, though he noted that final decisions will depend on conclusions from relevant agencies. He also stated that there are ongoing discussions with the Revenue Department about potential tax measures.

Regarding the timing of public assistance, Julapun indicated that while some measures can be implemented immediately under ministerial authority, others might require legal amendments.









A report indicated that the cabinet could review public assistance measures next week. This includes a proposal for 100 billion baht in soft loans to be distributed by the Government Savings Bank, a measure previously delayed for further consultation.

The government recently implemented economic stimulus measures in the real estate sector, including significant reductions in transfer and mortgage fees and a corporate income tax exemption for developers of homes priced under 1.5 million baht. These measures, approved in April, have injected approximately 65 billion baht into the economy. (NNT)





































