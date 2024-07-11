Heavy morning rainfall and floods cause havoc in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya faced significant disruption as heavy rainfall during the morning rush hour on July 11 led to widespread flooding in several areas, impacting school and work commutes for residents. The downpour, lasting over an hour, rendered roads impassable and caused inconvenience throughout the city.







At 9 a.m., city security personnel were deployed to manage flooding near Wat Tham Samakee Temple along the railway route to Khao Talo, where accumulated water made it challenging for small vehicles to navigate. Waterlogging slowed traffic in front of the Bangchak gas station on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya as residents contended with the aftermath of the deluge.

Local residents expressed mixed sentiments about the morning rain; while it cleaned the streets and nourished vegetation, the excessive rainfall led to disruptive flooding, hampering daily activities. Although the cooler temperatures provided relief from the usual heat, the inundated roads significantly disrupted daily life.

Areas particularly affected included roads near Wat Suthawat and along the railway between Khao Talo and Wat Tham Samakee, where water levels rose significantly. Authorities remained vigilant, monitoring the situation closely, and providing necessary assistance to mitigate the impact on the community.





































