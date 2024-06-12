Heartfelt family reunion day strengthens bonds at Naval Rating School

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Naval Rating School in Bang Saray Sub-District, Sattahip, recently orchestrated a poignant Family Reunion Day, bringing together new cadets with their families after 19 days of separation. The event infused the atmosphere with joy and encouragement, providing a much-needed morale boost as cadets relished the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones.

The reunion, held amidst a backdrop of camaraderie and warmth, facilitated meaningful interactions between parents and the school’s administrators, teachers, and instructors. These exchanges fostered a supportive environment, instilling a sense of unity and purpose among the cadets, as they recommitted themselves to their training and academic pursuits.







Beyond the individual reunions, the event served as a catalyst for strengthening the overall sense of community within the Naval Rating School. The palpable bond between cadets and their families underscored the unwavering support system that underpins their journey through the school’s rigorous training program.

As cadets embraced their families and shared stories of their experiences, the spirit of camaraderie flourished, reinforcing their determination to excel in their duties. With renewed vigour and strengthened familial ties, the cadets emerged from the Family Reunion Day ready to face the challenges ahead, united in their commitment to serve their country with honour and dedication.





































