Barber shop embraces rustic charm and simplicity in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A unique and quaint barbershop was recently discovered by our reporters, capturing the essence of simplicity and rural charm. Operated by 46-year-old Chet Sudphum, the Arsom Barber Salon, known locally as “Lom Choy Barber Shop,” epitomizes minimalist living and the principles of sufficiency economy.

Nestled on Chet’s private land in the remote Huay Yai Sub-district of East Pattaya, the barbershop is a serene escape from modern life’s hustle and bustle. Built with a modest budget and surrounded by nature, the shop’s name, “Arsom,” (Ashram) meaning the abode of an ascetic, was given by a monk, adding a spiritual touch to its humble setting.







Chet, who cherishes a solitary and simple life, draws inspiration from the sufficiency economy philosophy advocated by the late King Rama IX of Thailand. This approach emphasizes moderation, reasonableness, and prudence, guiding Chet’s daily operations. A barber for over a decade, Chet’s journey included periods of regular jobs whenever he tired of haircutting. Eventually, his passion led him to establish his barbershop on the 3-rai plot of land inherited from his father.

Operating daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the shop starts its day after the national anthem. Chet’s clientele primarily consists of relatives and neighbours, as the secluded location is known mostly to locals. With a daily customer count ranging from one to three, the barbershop’s income varies. Chet charges 100 baht for adult haircuts and 50 baht for children, believing these prices are sustainable given the shop’s natural, air-conditioning-free environment.

Arsom Barber Salon is more than a place for haircuts; it is a retreat where simplicity and nature coexist harmoniously. Chet humorously notes that he closes the shop at dusk to avoid mosquitoes and retires early, content in the rhythms of rural life.

For appointments, call 089-555-4494 or visit the Facebook page “Chai Arsom Barber.” In a world driven by materialism and complexity, Chet Sudphum’s barbershop is a refreshing reminder of the joys found in simplicity and mindful living.





































