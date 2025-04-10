Chinese couple arrested for filming inappropriate content on Pattaya sidewalk in violation of Thai laws

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s tourist police, in line with the directive from Commissioner, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuek-Um, carried out a crackdown on criminal activities that could tarnish the city’s tourism image. This operation particularly targeted areas with high tourist footfall.

The operation led to the arrest of two foreign tourists—a Chinese couple—caught filming inappropriate content on Pattaya South Road, on the sidewalk. The individuals, a man and a woman, admitted that they were photographers who enjoyed taking nude photos at various global tourist spots as part of their personal collection. They were unaware that their actions violated Thai law and apologized for damaging the image of Pattaya’s tourism.







In response, Pol. Col. Songwut Cheuphlakij, Commander of the Tourism Police Division 2, urged tourists visiting Pattaya during the upcoming Songkran festival to adhere to local laws and regulations. Tourists were also encouraged to report any suspicious activities through the official app or by contacting officers stationed at key locations across the city.

Authorities continue to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for both residents and tourists, maintaining a strong presence throughout the Songkran celebrations to prevent any unlawful activities.



























