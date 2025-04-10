Expect frequent police checks on pubs and bars during Songkran holidays in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran holiday approaches, Pattaya authorities are ramping up efforts to ensure public safety and maintain order in the city. With the influx of both local and international tourists expected to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year, local police are intensifying checks on pubs, bars, and entertainment venues, particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Walking Street.

Police have announced that they will be conducting frequent inspections to ensure businesses are complying with regulations, such as proper licensing, age restrictions, and safety measures. Special attention will be given to controlling the sale and consumption of alcohol, especially during the Songkran festivities, which are known for their lively and water-drenched celebrations.







In addition to regular safety checks, authorities are also focusing on preventing any illegal activities, including overcrowding, underage drinking, and any actions that could disrupt the city’s image as a top tourist destination. Police will also be vigilant in monitoring traffic and pedestrian safety, particularly in areas where large crowds gather for Songkran parades and events.

Local officials are urging both business owners and tourists to respect the rules and work together to ensure that the holidays remain safe and enjoyable for everyone. These proactive measures are in line with Pattaya’s commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment during the upcoming holiday season.

Stay safe and enjoy Songkran responsibly!



























