Heartbroken German tourist misses Pattaya trip after Middle East airspace closures cancel his flight

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist has been left devastated after his long-planned holiday to Thailand was abruptly canceled due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, which prompted several countries to close their airspace.

Mr. Rolf Kollrep, 68, a German national who says he has fallen in love with Thailand and normally visits twice a year, saw his one-month vacation plans to Pattaya and Hua Hin collapse after his flight with Qatar Airways was canceled.







The disruption followed rising tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, leading multiple Middle Eastern countries to shut down their airspace for safety reasons.

Mr. Kollrep had planned to travel throughout March 2026, departing Germany on the morning of March 2 with a connecting flight in Doha, Qatar, before continuing on to Bangkok. However, after airspace closures were announced across parts of the Middle East on February 28, he began closely monitoring the situation, anticipating possible disruptions.

On Sunday morning, March 1, he received an email from the airline confirming that his flight had been canceled. He was offered the option to reschedule approximately two weeks later.

“I feel very sad — like a heartbreak,” Mr. Kollrep said. “No one expected something like this to happen. But when it does, you have to accept it. If the situation returns to normal, I will definitely travel to Thailand. I still love Thailand the same as before.”





The conflict in the Middle East has affected a significant number of international and Thai travelers, particularly those flying routes that pass through major regional hubs such as Dubai and Doha. Since February 28, many passengers have been left stranded at airports, while others have faced sudden cancellations or been forced to reroute flights to avoid potential danger zones.

Despite the setback, Mr. Kollrep remains determined to return to Thailand once conditions stabilize, reaffirming his affection for the country and its people.



































