Health enthusiasts, “Vehicles ruining Nongprue Sports Park”

Health enthusiasts using Chalermprakiat Public Park behind Nongprue Municipal Kindergarten School are complaining that vehicles using the park as a shortcut are damaging the grounds.

Darunrat Daikin, representing her workout friends, said the exercise field is being damaged and cars driving through the area are leaving a trail of mud and dirt as well as broken tiles across activity zone.

She said that before the road was opened, they never experienced problems like this.

Scheduled aerobic workouts are held at the park Monday thru Wednesday, yoga on Thursdays and Fridays, and some people use the park to work out on their own every day.

They are asking the government to build a diversion around their exercise zone, or close the gate for their safety, at least during times when the park is being used.