Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to boost Thai exports

Tak – The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to open on October 30 this year, is expected to stimulate border trade between the two countries. Access via the new bridge will help raise the value of border trade exports from the present 80 billion baht to 100 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, traveled to Tak province to chair a meeting with the public and private sectors to discuss border trade promotion and discuss the opening of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to extend the operating hours of the Mae Sot checkpoint from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Commerce Minister said he will discuss the proposal with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before it is submitted to a cabinet meeting for consideration. He said the issue should be resolved before the end of this month.

In the first eight months of this year, the value of Thai-Myanmar trade stood at 135 billion baht. Exports to Myanmar were estimated at 70 billion baht, while imports from Myanmar totaled 65 billion baht.

The Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Niyom Wairatpanij, said the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge will lift the value of border trade exports to 100 billion baht from the current 80 billion baht.