Phase 1 of Beach Road construction 15-20% complete

Officials have announced phase 1 of the construction on the flood system along Pattaya Beach Road is now 15-20% complete and predict a section of the thoroughfare around Soi 13/3 and Soi 13 will be open within two weeks.

However, the southern section of the project is currently on hold due to the 20,000 volt high voltage electric cabinet near the entrance of Walking Street. With the area being a community zone with high vehicle and foot traffic, the Provincial Electric Authority will be required to move the cabinet before construction can resume.

Construction is still scheduled to be completed in February.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome has instructed the Pattaya City Provincial Electric Authority, Provincial Waterworks Authority Pattaya Branch, and communication cabling systems to expedite their work. (PCPR)