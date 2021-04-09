Health care for the elderly in Pattaya-Nongprue community

As the population of senior citizens increases, local communities are organising programs to care for the elderly and ensure that they get the best of health care services.







On April 7, Mrs. Amnuay Klumskul president of the Nongprue Senior Citizens Club together with her members and social welfare officers organised their annual health awareness and care for the elderly people in their community.







The senior citizens received health checks which included monitoring their weight, height, blood pressure, pulse and their vital physical statistics.



The results will be analysed and special treatment and therapies would be given to those with deficiencies or special needs.

The elderly citizens were also encouraged to perform these activities:

1. Physical exercise at least 5 days a week for 30 minutes. Or other physical activities totalling 150 minutes per week.

2. Eat plenty of vegetables and fresh fruits daily.

3. Drink at least 8 glasses of clean water a day.

4. No smoking of cigarettes or any other form of tobacco.

5. No drinking of alcoholic beverages, including beer, whisky or homemade fermented remedial drinks.



The elderly will be considered to be in good physical condition if they are able to pass these five challenges.

















