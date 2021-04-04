Headless snake dream leads Sriracha man to lotto fortune

A Sriracha man’s dream about a number-spewing headless snake led him to win 12 million baht in the April 1 lottery drawing.

Sawang Norabut, 32, and his wife Kotchakorn, 29, registered their two winning tickets with Nong Kham police Thursday.







She said her husband, an 18-wheel trucker, dreamed of a headless snake who told him to bet on the number 70 to win the small-prize drawing for the last two digits of the government lotto.

He played 472270 twice and ended up winning the 6-million-baht first prize twice.













