Thai monk’s death might be caused by underlying health issues, not vaccine

The Priest Hospital has explained that the death of Pra Kru Siripanya Medhi, assistant to the abbot of Wat Sampanthawong temple in Bangkok on the day he received his Covid-19 vaccine might have been due to underlying causes.



Hospital Director Dr Chumni Jittreprasert cited the monk’s medical record, saying he had diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. He had received 15 years of continuous treatment at Priest Hospital, and had been diagnosed with enlarged heart disease in 2018-19. The late monk had gone to stay abroad last year and had not taken his medicine as he usually would.







He said according to the unofficial autopsy report of Police General Hospital, blood clots were not found in the brain, heart and other organs. However, coronary artery stenosis was found, and this could have caused his death.

However, the medical team must wait for experts to summarize the investigation. (NNT)













