‘Harry Potter’ rides again in Pattaya

Hoping to bring a little magic to a depressed city, a Pattaya man wheeled through the city on a scooter fashioned into a Harry Potter broom.







People along Beach Road had to look twice Aug. 30 when they saw 63-year-old Pa Nu with his tiny-wheeled moped rolling along Beach Road, it’s back tires hidden by the straw of a broom and a wizard’s hat on his head.



Pa Nu said Pattaya currently is so stagnant that he wanted to do something to bring some life and color to the city and cheer people up, or at least make them chuckle.











