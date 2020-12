Chonburi health inspectors visited the Hao Dong City Market 10 kms from Pattaya to screen vendors for Covid-19.

Joined by staff from Banglamung District, Wat Yansangwararam Worawihan Hospital, and Huay Yai Tambon Health Promoting Hospital, workers on Dec. provided coronavirus tests as the market sits in a high-risk area.

Results of the nasal swab tests will be available Jan. 1.

Hao Dong City Market is now strictly following virus-prevention protocols, barring anyone not wearing a face mask.