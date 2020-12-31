Pattaya gay bars spend last night in business getting raided

Two Pattaya gay bars were cited for operating past legal hours on the last night before the Covid-19 crisis shut down the city again.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid and administrators checked bars and liquor stores on Walking Street, Soi Buakhao and Third Road early Wednesday, finding the two unnamed gay bars still open serving Thai and foreign customers at 2 a.m.



Owners were charged with operating without proper licenses, selling alcohol outside of legal hours and violating the order from the Chonburi Provincial Communicable Disease Commission to close by midnight.

Later that morning, all bars, pubs and non-essential businesses in the district were ordered to close indefinitely due to surging cases of Covid-19 in Banglamung.













