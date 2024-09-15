Bar worker assaulted by strangers for no reason in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 20-year-old bar worker, Ms. Paphassara P, was the victim of an unprovoked assault outside a hotel in central Pattaya in the early hours of September 12.

Ms. Paphassara reported to police that the confrontation began when one of the assailants contacted her through a mutual friend on Facebook, stating that they “didn’t like her” and wanted to meet. In an attempt to resolve the matter peacefully, she agreed to meet the individual outside her hotel.









Upon arriving, however, she was confronted by six people—three men and three women—who made it clear that there was no specific issue. They said they simply wanted to attack her. Without provocation, the group began to assault Ms. Paphassara, leaving her injured. The attack only ended when tourists and a hotel security guard intervened, preventing further harm.





Ms. Paphassara subsequently reported the incident to Pattaya City Police, submitting CCTV footage that clearly captured the assault and the identities of the attackers. In her statement, Ms. Paphassara expressed shock at being targeted by strangers and called on local authorities to take decisive action. She also voiced concerns that such violence tarnishes Pattaya’s reputation as a safe destination for both locals and visitors. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing the footage to identify and apprehend those responsible.





































