GSB offering ‘emergency’ loans to Pattaya casual workers

Government Saving Bank is offering “emergency” low-interest loans to unemployed casual workers in Pattaya.







GSB Pattaya branch Manager Sudjai Kawijan explained the offer to residents of the Soi Khopai Community April 8.

GSB is offering loans of up to 10,000 baht at a 0.1% interest rate. Repayment begins after six months for a term of two years. Those eligible for the loans are casual workers not covered by the Social Security system.

Workers who are covered by Social Security are eligible for emergency loans of up to 50,000 baht.

The bank expects 15 million people nationwide to apply. For applications and information, call 1115 or visit GSB.or.th.











