Thailand opens registration for free 10GB mobile data to aid coronavirus affected

BANGKOK– The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has opened public registration for 10GB of free mobile data available to all Thai citizens who are customers of any carrier. This campaign is aimed at helping people working from home to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.







To obtain free 10GB data, mobile users can dial *170* followed by their 13-digit national identification number, and # sign, and press call. The system will take 3-5 minutes to verify the user’s eligibility, and return with a confirmation SMS. Once received, the free data package will be immediately activated, and expire in 30 days.

Customers of AIS, TrueMove and DTAC can use their existing number to obtain this free data package, available for both post-paid and pre-paid customers. Each national identification number can only be used for a single data package. This free offer is not available for corporate customers, and customers currently using an unlimited data package.

NBTC has provided a tip for mobile users to check the expiry of their current package before registering for this free package to maximize their benefits. For examples, users whose current package will expire on 13 April are advised to register for the free package on 14 April, in order to benefit from the full package duration. To check for current promotion, dial *165*1#. To check current usage, dial *165*2#.

In addition, residential broadband internet customers will have their bandwidth upgraded to at least 100 Megabit per second automatically by their network provider, with no registration required. This upgrade is available for 1.2 million residential customers, who must be Thai citizens. The upgraded bandwidth will last for 30 days.(NNT)












