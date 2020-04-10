Pattaya City officers roust Thais and foreigners drinking in public areas

Jetsada Homklin
City regulatory-enforcement officers rousted tourists sitting in groups at Jomtien Beach.
Pattaya officials informed tourists, both Thai and foreign, congregating on Jomtien Beach about rules against drinking and gathering in groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and city regulatory-enforcement officers rousted tourists sitting in groups April 8, informing them against current prohibitions on drinking and gathering at Jomtien and other beaches.

They also were told that face masks are required everywhere now and that everyone is expected to obey the national curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Pattana gave the tourists the benefit of the doubt, saying they were not following the coronavirus-abatement rules due to ignorance of the ever-changing list of prohibitions.

Pattaya officials educated tourists, both Thai and foreign, congregating on Jomtien Beach about rules against drinking and gathering in groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Some people just don’t get it. They are not only a danger to themselves but also putting the health of the general public at risk.
Health officials tell these people to leave the public areas and do their drinking in the privacy of their homes.

Health officers carry signs in Thai and English informing the public that they are now governed by the Emergency Law. They must obey the law or else face heavy penalties.
Foreign tourists are asked to leave the public areas for their’s and the public’s safety.
Apparently there were some stubborn people who think they are invincible and no virus can harm them.
“Please take your bottle and drink at home,” this officer sees to be saying.


