Grenade found during drug bust in Bang Saray

Police uncovered a live grenade when searching the Bang Saray apartment of a man arrested for dealing drugs.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn led district and military drug officers in the Nov. 7 string operation that netted 27-year-old Chaiyaporn Boonkanlaya outside Huay Yai Village in Najomtien.

Officers seized seven grams of crystal methamphetamine from him and then searched the suspect’s apartment where they found no more drugs, but did discover the grenade.

The arrest came after one of Chaiyaporn’s alleged customers at Najomtien Euarthorn Village ratted him out to authorities after being arrested for drug use.

Chaiyaporn is now helping police arrest his dealer who supposedly is a major supplier in Pattaya.