Chris Dodd wins with 38 points

PSC Golf from Billabong

Burapha almost empty when we arrived but did it fill up a little later on, with both A, B, C and D all full but no delays at all. We had 5 groups playing and all went like clockwork, apart from the rough which was once again brutal. Even though it had been mowed down a little from last week it was still rough and you must take your punishment and hit a short iron out to the closely mown area. The course was in great condition apart from that little whinge.

The boys from Geralton in Western Australia had their own competition as well as playing in the Billabong comp. Wes Rado took line honours a mere 1 shot over Scotty Baumgarton who I might add scored only 3 points in his first 6 holes but still finished up with 34 points. Let the games begin.

Going back to the rough again, the scoring across the board was very consistent with only a few golfers – and I use that term very loosely – scoring under 30 points. There was a count back for the minor placing’s between Steve Dodd, Wes Rado and Lumpy Russell. With all scoring 35 points, it got down to the last three holes before a result was achieved. Steve Dodd took 4th spot, Wes Rado took 3rd and Lumpy got 2nd.

The winner was Chris Dodd with 38 points.

Steve Dodd got the only two.