Green Sea phenomenon delights tourists on Koh Larn beach

Pattaya, Thailand – A stunning natural event known as the “Green Sea” phenomenon mesmerized tourists on Koh Larn, captivating visitors and sparking a viral trend on social media. The sea’s enchanting transformation into a striking shade of green at Ta Waen Beach became a sight to behold on July 29.

Tourists on the island were not deterred by the unusual coloration and continued to enjoy the water and their vacations as usual. Other renowned beaches on Koh Larn, such as Nual Beach and Tien Beach, remained unaffected, with the sea retaining its signature crystal-clear appearance.







Sorasak Thongbongphet, the Secretary of the Koh Larn Community, shed light on the phenomenon, attributing it to a natural occurrence known as the “Plankton Bloom.” This event typically takes place during the onset of the rainy season and recurs for 2 to 3 days at a time, happening once or twice a year. When freshwater flows into the sea, the plankton concentration increases, temporarily giving the water a vibrant green hue. He assured holiday makers that the phenomenon posed no danger, and the water quality remained unaltered, ensuring tourists’ safety for swimming.







The “Plankton Bloom” is a recurring marvel of nature, with the sea’s color typically returning to normal within 3 to 4 days, and rarely exceeding 7 days at most. Officials encourage tourists to embrace this unique experience and enjoy their time on the island, reassuring them that other beaches remain unchanged and perfect for swimming and relaxation.

As Koh Larn continues to attract visitors with its breathtaking natural beauty, the “Green Sea” phenomenon adds yet another magical touch to the island’s allure, leaving tourists in awe of the wonders that nature has to offer.





























