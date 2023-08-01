City suspends renovation of revered King Taksin shrine on Beach Road

Pattaya, Thailand – The renovation of the revered Chao Po Ket Ngam Shrine, commonly known as the King Taksin Shrine, located opposite Soi 6 on Beach Road, has been suspended by the Pattaya City authorities. The decision was made during a meeting at the Pattaya City Hall, presided over by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn on July 27. The meeting addressed the concerns raised by the Committee of Chao Po Ket Ngam Shrine, with Jate Boonsri representing the committee.







The committee had requested the reconstruction of the historical and highly revered shrine at its original location on the beach. However, after a comprehensive inspection, both Pattaya City and Banglamung District authorities determined that the shrine occupied a public area designated for a beachfront landscaping project. Consequently, the city authorities denied the committee’s request to use the public area for the shrine’s reconstruction.

The decision was supported by a statement from the Chonburi province, in alignment with the positions of both the Banglamung District and Pattaya City, which disallows utilization of the public area for the shrine. In response to the decision, the committee has submitted a letter seeking reconsideration and is seeking feedback from the citizens of Pattaya.







As a result of the resolution passed during the meeting, the renovation project has been suspended indefinitely, and the sale of flower garlands at the shrine is strictly prohibited. Additionally, the committee has been denied access to use the public area for the shrine. The city authorities have granted a grace period for the previous demolition order, but they have also warned that appropriate legal action will be taken if the shrine is not promptly removed in compliance with the law.

















