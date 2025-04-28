GrabCar driver drops foreign passenger near Suvarnabhumi Airport, mocking incident sparks outrage online

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand has unfortunately become the backdrop for several negative experiences for tourists, particularly when it comes to transportation. Whether it’s chaotic traffic, aggressive driving, or unprofessional service, these issues are starting to tarnish the country’s image in the eyes of travelers.

A recent incident has sparked significant backlash against public service drivers. On April 27, a public transport driver, reportedly a GrabCar driver, shared a photo online showing him dropping off a foreign passenger by the side of the road near Suvarnabhumi Airport. The driver mocked the passenger, posting a caption that read, “I don’t know where you’re coming from, but don’t try to be tough with the driver.” The incident quickly went viral, drawing outrage from netizens who condemned the driver’s unprofessionalism. Many criticized his actions, with some suggesting that he should stop driving altogether due to his lack of integrity.







The act of dropping off a paying passenger before their destination is not only unprofessional but also illegal under Thailand’s transport laws. According to Sections 104 and 127 of the Land Transport Act, drivers are prohibited from making passengers exit the vehicle before reaching their agreed destination, and violators could face a fine of up to 5,000 Baht. However, this is just one example of the many frustrating experiences tourists face when relying on local transport.

This incident is part of a broader trend of unsatisfactory service in Thailand’s transport sector. From overcharging to reckless driving and a lack of accountability, tourists often find themselves exposed to situations that can feel unsafe and unpleasant. These negative experiences, combined with the ongoing security issues in the south of the country, are beginning to overshadow the Thailand that many have come to love. With the rise of online criticism, it’s clear that the country’s tourism industry needs to address these transportation issues more effectively to ensure a safe and positive experience for visitors.

































