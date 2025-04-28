Luxury Chinese tourists are flocking to Vietnam while Pattaya faces a low-budget tourist reality

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a shift that is reshaping regional tourism dynamics, Vietnam is increasingly attracting high-end Chinese tourists, while Pattaya — once a jewel of Thailand’s tourism crown — is experiencing a downturn, increasingly relying on low-budget visitors.

Since China’s borders reopened in early 2023, affluent Chinese travelers have been seeking out new destinations that offer fresh experiences, luxury accommodations, and high-quality service — and Vietnam has seized the opportunity. Cities like Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc have rapidly developed five-star resorts, exclusive golf courses, and world-class casinos tailored to a wealthier clientele. Vietnam’s aggressive investment in infrastructure, combined with marketing campaigns promoting luxury travel, has paid off handsomely.







Meanwhile, Pattaya, once synonymous with vibrant nightlife and a bustling international crowd, finds itself grappling with a different reality. Although visitor numbers have rebounded to some extent, much of the tourist inflow now consists of low-budget travelers seeking cheap accommodation, discounted tours, and minimal spending experiences. High-end Chinese tourists who once filled Pattaya’s premium hotels and dined at upscale restaurants are notably absent.

Several factors contribute to this trend. First, Thailand’s visa policies and administrative delays have frustrated potential Chinese tourists, while Vietnam has moved quickly to simplify entry requirements. Second, safety concerns and negative publicity surrounding Pattaya’s crime incidents, tourist scams, and transportation issues have dented its reputation among discerning travelers. Lastly, Pattaya’s heavy reliance on its aging brand of nightlife-centric tourism seems increasingly out of touch with the tastes of modern, affluent Chinese visitors who are seeking more “Instagrammable” cultural, wellness, and eco-tourism experiences.



Local businesses in Pattaya are feeling the strain. Luxury hotels report lower occupancy rates compared to mid-range and budget properties. Upscale restaurants and shopping malls have also seen a drop in Chinese high-spenders, affecting profits and forcing a strategic rethink. Some industry insiders warn that without significant upgrades to Pattaya’s tourism offerings — including better security, new luxury attractions, and sustainable travel options — the city risks being left behind in the fiercely competitive Southeast Asian tourism market.

Vietnam, meanwhile, is doubling down on its success, with major investments in tourism infrastructure continuing into 2025. If current trends continue, Vietnam may not only capture a larger share of the Chinese luxury market but also redefine itself as Southeast Asia’s new premium destination — a title that Pattaya, for now, is struggling to reclaim.



According to recent TAT’s report, in March 2025, only 300,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand, while Vietnam welcomed 670,000 Chinese tourists, surpassing Thailand for the first time in this market segment. One major factor is cost. Travel to Thailand has become noticeably more expensive in the post-pandemic world, with hotel prices, dining, and day-to-day expenses in tourist hotspots like Pattaya exceeding what many Chinese travelers are comfortable with. In contrast, Vietnam offers similar beach vibes, cultural experiences, and shopping options—at roughly 30% lower prices.

Safety concerns have also played a role in deterring Chinese tourists from visiting Pattaya. High-profile incidents involving Chinese nationals in Thailand, including cases of extortion and kidnapping, have raised apprehensions about personal security. These incidents have been widely reported and have influenced travel decisions, leading tourists to seek destinations perceived as safer.





In response to the declining numbers, Pattaya’s tourism authorities have initiated strategic plans to attract Chinese tourists back. These include organizing a “MEGA FAM Trip” to invite 400 Chinese agents and media representatives to Thailand, launching charter flights to facilitate travel, and conducting promotional campaigns to rebuild confidence in Pattaya as a safe and desirable destination.

As Pattaya implements these measures, the city aims to restore its appeal to Chinese tourists and revitalize its tourism sector amidst growing regional competition.

































