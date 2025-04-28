Weak baht is not the only factor to revive Thailand’s tourism, what else does it need?

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai baht is expected to fluctuate between 33.05 and 33.80 THB/USD this week, with a narrower range forecasted for the next 24 hours at 33.40-33.65 THB/USD. As of April 28, 2025, the baht has remained stable at 33.55 THB/USD, showing no change from last week’s closing level. Over the weekend, the baht moved in a sideways pattern, reflecting similar trends in the US dollar and gold prices, as market participants await key data such as US labor market reports and tech earnings.

While the baht’s depreciation could make Thailand more affordable for foreign visitors, experts believe that it won’t be enough to fully revive the country’s tourism sector. Several other factors are necessary for a comprehensive recovery of tourism, which has been impacted by global challenges over the past few years.







Travel decisions are heavily influenced by global consumer confidence, which remains shaken by economic uncertainty, health concerns, and travel restrictions. Experts suggest that Thailand must focus on restoring confidence in international travel through effective public health measures and clear communication.

To regain its position as a top global destination, Thailand must continue promoting its diverse offerings, including wellness tourism and cultural experiences. Initiatives like the “Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Journey” and the Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2025 have shown promise in positioning Thailand as a prime location for health-conscious travelers.

While a weaker baht can attract foreign visitors, Thailand must ensure that its infrastructure is capable of accommodating an influx of tourists. Improved transportation, better hotel services, and more efficient connectivity between destinations are essential to enhancing the overall tourist experience.



The Thai tourism industry must also look beyond its famous beach resorts and diversify into niche markets such as eco-tourism and cultural tourism. These areas are increasingly popular with travelers seeking unique, sustainable experiences.

Continued government support through favorable policies for the tourism sector, such as tax incentives for hotels and travel agencies, will be crucial. Stable policies will help foster an environment where tourism businesses can plan confidently and invest in long-term growth.

































