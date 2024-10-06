Good Samaritan performs CPR to save German tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police received an emergency call about a foreign tourist who had fallen unconscious inside a vehicle on Central Pattaya Road, on October 4. Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and medical staff from Pattaya City Hospital were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Mr. Kuno Thomas, a German national, unresponsive and without a pulse, seated in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota car. A Good Samaritan at the scene had already begun performing CPR to assist the tourist before emergency personnel arrived.



Mr. Thomas’s wife reported that they were out running errands, with her husband driving the vehicle. While stopped at a red light, he complained of neck and head pain. Shortly after, he suddenly lost consciousness. She immediately called for help, and bystanders responded quickly to provide first aid.

Rescue workers continued to perform CPR and rushed Mr. Thomas to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.













































