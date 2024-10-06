16-year-old girl terrified as mystery man films her in shower at condo in central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The guardian of 16-year-old Miss A (alias), Sompong, 35, handed CCTV footage to the media to warn the public and provide a lead to authorities after a mysterious man was caught using a phone to secretly film his daughter while she was showering at a condominium in the central Pattaya on October 4.

Miss A led reporters to the bathroom where the incident took place, showing where a phone was slipped in through a vent. She noticed it just in time and screamed for her parents.



Sompong, the girl’s father, recounted the frightening moment: “My daughter was in the shower when she suddenly yelled for her mother, saying someone was using a phone to film her. I ran out and saw a man wearing a cap, a white and red shirt, and shorts running down the stairs. I chased after him, but he managed to escape. He dropped a bag of chicken as he fled on a motorbike.”

Miss A, still shaken, described how she noticed the phone being pushed through the vent while she was showering. She immediately screamed for help, causing the perpetrator to flee.







The family has already filed a police report and handed over the CCTV footage to officers at Pattaya City Police Station. The police have visited the scene, collected evidence, and are in the process of identifying and summoning suspects matching the descriptions provided by witnesses for further investigation.













































