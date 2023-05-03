Golf caddy’s motorbike hit, killed by British driver outside Pattaya

A golf caddy died when her motorbike was rear-ended by a British driver and run over.

Pornwalai Boonkok, 37, died of a broken skull in the April 29 accident on Sukhumvit Road in Najomtien Subdistrict. She had been riding pillion on a Honda Scoopy driven by Arunwan Wannawong, 39, who survived but was severely injured. She was transported to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.







The motorbike was hit from the rear by a new MG driven by a Briton identified only as Christopher, 64.

Pornwalai bounced off the MG and into another lane where she was run over by a Toyota Vigo.















