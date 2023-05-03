DFT revising trade regulations to keep up to date and lessen redundancy

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is reviewing and revising trade regulations to lessen redundancy and keep them up to date. This is especially true of 8 regulations on the importation and exportation of goods, which the department aims to remove within this year. The effort is expected to improve convenience for Thai businesses and increase their competitiveness.

DFT Director-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat indicated his department has been reviewing and amending import-export regulations in line with changes in the global trade landscape. Ten items of regulations deemed unnecessary were removed during 2021 and 2022. Another 8 items are expected to be removed by the end of this year.







Mr. Ronnarong revealed the DFT is also reviewing a regulation on coffee exports, with the Cabinet having just endorsed allowing the exportation of roasted coffee beans that are made from imported beans or are a mix of imported and locally produced beans. Previously, exports were only allowed for roasted coffee beans made from domestically grown beans. Mr. Ronnarong said this is expected to create 50-100 million baht in added value for Thai coffee exports each year.







The director-general said a review was also made on the Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Act. The law enables the use of anti-dumping duties on importers to keep goods from abroad from undercutting prices in Thailand. The DFT had organized a public opinion input period over the proposed revisions to the law from January 1-31. Most of those who participated were supportive of the revisions, with some also proposing further amendments. One topic proposed for amendment was the definition of products that may serve as replacement products for other items. The aim of the proposal was to prevent products from being switched for the purpose of circumventing anti-dumping duties. Mr. Ronnarong said the DFT’s report on the Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Act has already been submitted to the Office of the Council of State for further processing. (NNT)















