Gold shops in Pattaya malls still vulnerable – Lack of security puts businesses at risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite numerous robberies at gold shops in shopping malls in Pattaya and across Thailand and the price of gold ornaments that have skyrocketed to around 50,000 baht per baht of gold, many store owners still fail to take adequate security measures, leaving their businesses and customers vulnerable. The recent robbery inside a shopping mall in Ayutthaya, where a thief stole 160 baht of gold (worth nearly 8 million baht) in under a minute, is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat faced by gold shops in Pattaya’s bustling malls. Unfortunately, this pattern of unpreparedness seems to be recurring, with many jewelry shops continuing to lack the necessary security infrastructure.







Lack of Adequate Security: A Growing Problem for Gold Shops

In Pattaya, gold shops in shopping malls are frequent targets for thieves due to the high volume of foot traffic, combined with the relatively easy access to their stores. Yet, despite repeated warnings from law enforcement, many gold shops continue to operate without sufficient security systems. Basic measures, such as high-resolution CCTV cameras, panic alarms, security guards, and reinforced display cases, are often missing from these stores. This negligence makes it easy for criminals to execute their plans swiftly and escape without being caught.

In many instances, robberies happen quickly, often in less than a minute, as thieves enter, intimidate staff with weapons, grab the gold, and flee. With such quick and well-planned robberies becoming more common, it’s clear that shopping mall gold shops in Pattaya are under-prepared and becoming easy targets for criminals.

Warnings to Shop Owners: Time to Invest in Security

Gold shop owners in Pattaya need to understand that security is not an option—it’s a necessity. By skimping on security measures, they are not only putting their valuable inventory at risk but also jeopardizing the safety of their staff and customers. It’s crucial that owners invest in advanced security systems such as 24/7 surveillance cameras, motion detectors, visible alarms, reinforced cabinets or showcasing booths, and trained security personnel.

Additionally, stores should consider retraining employees regularly on how to handle robberies, including how to stay calm, cooperate with robbers, and activate silent alarms without escalating the situation. Making security a priority is the first step toward reducing the likelihood of such crimes.



Police Role in Preventing Gold Shop Robberies

While gold shop owners must take responsibility for securing their businesses, local authorities also have a crucial role to play in preventing robberies. Pattaya’s police force needs to step up their efforts in patrolling areas around shopping malls, especially those known to have high-value gold shops. Increased visibility by police officers, especially during peak hours, can act as a deterrent to criminals.

Moreover, collaborating with mall management to ensure that adequate security measures are in place within the premises is essential. This can include setting up regular security audits, coordinating with private security companies, and sharing information on criminal activity in the area. A proactive approach is necessary for keeping Pattaya a safe and secure destination for both residents and tourists.































