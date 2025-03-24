Scorching Heat Alert – Pattaya and other parts of Thailand face extreme temperatures

PATTAYA, Thailand – As extreme heat grips Thailand, officials have issued warnings about rising health risks, urging the public to take precautions against heatstroke. With temperatures expected to remain dangerously high throughout the peak of the hot season, authorities are advising people to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and avoid alcohol, which significantly increases vulnerability to heat-related illnesses.

Data from the Department of Disease Control reveal that 63 people died from heat-related conditions in 2024, with fatalities recorded in 31 provinces. The northeastern region reported the highest number of deaths, with April accounting for 70% of the total fatalities. Most victims were men aged between 30 and 95, many of whom were outdoor laborers or individuals with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease.







Pattaya Among Areas Facing Extreme Heat Risks

Pattaya, a major coastal tourist hub, has not been spared from the soaring temperatures. With daily highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s Celsius, the city’s residents, workers, and tourists are at increased risk of heat-related illnesses. Popular outdoor attractions, such as Pattaya Beach, Walking Street, and Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, see thousands of visitors daily, making heat safety a critical concern.

Health officials have particularly warned against excessive alcohol consumption in hot environments, a frequent occurrence in Pattaya’s nightlife scene. Authorities note that alcohol impairs the body’s ability to regulate temperature, accelerates dehydration, and places extra strain on the cardiovascular system. A significant proportion of heat-related fatalities in Thailand involved individuals who had been drinking before succumbing to heatstroke.



Preventive Measures Urged in Pattaya

To minimize health risks, officials recommend:

-Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

-Drinking water frequently to stay hydrated

-Taking regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas

-Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours

-Refraining from alcohol consumption in extreme heat



With Pattaya’s bustling nightlife and beach activities continuing despite the intense heat, local businesses and tourism operators are also being urged to raise awareness among visitors about the dangers of heatstroke and the importance of staying hydrated.

As temperatures are expected to reach up to 44°C in some regions, officials emphasize that prevention and awareness are crucial to reducing heat-related fatalities during Thailand’s hottest period of the year.



























