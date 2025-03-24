Pattaya officials fine cement truck for spilling debris on road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers took action against a cement mixer truck that spilled concrete debris on the road near the entrance of Khao Talo Soi, just before reaching Sukhumvit Road. The incident posed a potential hazard to motorists and could lead to road damage.

Concerned citizens voiced their frustrations over the issue, stating that the spilled cement could cause accidents and deteriorate the road surface. Many questioned whether they could immediately report such incidents to authorities. Some pointed out that cement spillage often occurs due to excessive loading, with trucks carrying more than the 25-ton weight limit.







Others called for heavier fines to prevent similar cases in the future. Residents also expressed concerns about soil transport trucks in South Pattaya, which frequently drop soil onto the roads, adding to the problem.

In addition to road safety issues, some citizens raised concerns about foreign beggars, particularly those with young children, who are often seen near Terminal 21 Pattaya in the evenings. They urged authorities to take action on this matter as well.



























