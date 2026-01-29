Gold prices surge as Sattahip police rehearse rapid response to robbery threats

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip Police conducted a simulated gold shop robbery drill on January 29, underscoring heightened preparedness as gold prices continue to soar beyond 80,000 baht per baht-weight, increasing the risk of crimes targeting gold shops.

The exercise was organized by the Crime Prevention and Suppression Division of Sattahip Police Station, with the Rapid Response Unit taking the lead role in securing the simulated crime scene. The drill focused on swift incident control, tactical coordination, and effective area containment in a high-risk scenario.







During the exercise, patrol car units, motorcycle patrols, and rapid response officers worked together to isolate the area, approach the target with precision, and neutralize the simulated threat within a limited timeframe. The operation highlighted speed, disciplined communication, and coordinated movement under pressure.

Officials said the drill reflected ongoing training efforts to ensure readiness for serious crimes, particularly those targeting high-value businesses such as gold shops during periods of sharp price increases. The exercise also aimed to reassure residents and business operators that authorities remain prepared to respond quickly and decisively to emergencies.



































