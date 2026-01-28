Glassisimo becomes the first “Excellent-Grade” Ophthalmologist-Accredited Optical Clinic in Pattaya and Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard

Glassisimo Optical, founded by Dr. Bunyaporn Chandra-Chamnong, MD, Ophthalmologist and Specialist in Cataract and Vitreoretinal Surgery, has proudly achieved “Excellent” certification as an Ophthalmologist-Accredited Optical Clinic—the first and only optical clinic in Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand to receive this prestigious recognition.

The official evaluation took place on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, conducted by a distinguished committee from the Clinical Optic and Refraction Society, under the Royal College of Ophthalmologists of Thailand.

The assessment was led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sakchai Wongkittiruk, MD, President of the Association, together with Dr. Suwich Ratanasirintrawoot, MD.

Following a comprehensive on-site evaluation, Glassisimo successfully met and exceeded certification standards across all three core assessment areas:

Facility and clinical environment

Service quality and patient care

Professional qualifications and expertise of personnel

Commitment to Academic Excellence and International Standards

From precise vision testing and individualized consultations supervised by ophthalmologists, to the careful selection of lenses and frames tailored to each patient’s visual needs and lifestyle, every step of care at Glassisimo is designed to ensure optimal long-term visual outcomes.

Comprehensive Eye Care Services

Glassisimo offers a full spectrum of eye-care services, including:

Comprehensive eye examinations by certified optometrists

Individually designed progressive lenses

Prescription lenses for all visual needs

Myopia control lenses for children

Contact lenses and sunglasses

Complimentary after-care eyewear cleaning services for all customers

Beyond clinical services, Glassisimo is also dedicated to public education and eye-health awareness, supporting lifelong visual wellness and an improved quality of life for patients of all ages.

Because your eyes deserve expert care – Book Your Eye Care Appointment Today

Mobile: 082-165-1999

Email: [email protected]

FB: Glassisimo Optical

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday | 10:00 – 19:00 hours






































